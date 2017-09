12:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Ayelet Shaked to Arutz Sheva: 'Now is the time to expand Jewish community in Hevron' Read more The justice minister calls on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to expand the community, following the election of a convicted murderer as the Palestinian Authority mayor of the Judean city. ► ◄ Last Briefs