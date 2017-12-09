The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to help two Israeli hikers stranded on a hillside in Greece due to harsh weather conditions.
The local consulate is in contact with the authorities and rescue teams are trying to locate the travelers.
News BriefsElul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17
Efforts to rescue 2 Israeli hikers in Greece
