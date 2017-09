11:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 IDF Rabbinate holds special Shabbat for bereaved families Read more The rabbinate held a special Shabbat at a hotel this past weekend for religious families of soldiers who were killed during their Israel Defense Forces service. ► ◄ Last Briefs