Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17

Turkey will acquire anti-aircraft systems from Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced today that his country will purchase an S-400 anti-aircraft missile system from Russia. According to the announcement, the transaction has already been signed.