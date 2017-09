More roads have been blocked in the area of Glilot due to the demonstration of the disabled for more government assistance. Earlier the southbound Ayalon Highway was blocked at the Gelilot Junction.

Police say that traffic is now blocked on the ramp from Route 5 to the Ayalon, Route 2 from the Glilot junction to eastbound Highway 5 and the Shiv'at Hacochavim Interchange of the southbound Ayalon.