Southbound traffic on the Ayalon freeway has been blocked at Glilot Junction, following a demonstration by disabled people seeking additional government assistance.
Police are working to open the road to traffic.
News BriefsElul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17
Southbound Ayalon blocked at Gelilot Junction
