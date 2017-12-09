Jerusalem council member to rabbis: banish the mayor

Jerusalem City Council member Aryeh King has called on the rabbinic leadership of religious Zionism in Jerusalem "to ostracize the mayor and to boycott every event in which he participates, as long as he does not stop the desecration of the Sabbath by the municipality."

Meeting with haredi-religious rabbis on Monday evening, King said, "More businesses are desecrating Shabbat in violation of the Hours of Work and Rest Law regarding the Sabbath." The enforcement system and the municipal prosecution are doing almost nothing to enforce the law on offenders, despite explicit promises to do so by the mayor. The most serious of all that the Jerusalem municipality continues to inject funds into projects that are implemented on Shabbat. The municipality sends money every month to private bodies that have become a kind of 'contractors' for the city's desecration."