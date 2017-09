Senior Likud member Tzachi Hanegbi said on Tuesday that there is no legal way to act against newly-registered members of the Likud party, who are trying to change its policy.

interviewed by Israel public radio, the minister said, "This is not legal. It amuses me that someone thinks he can expel thousands from a political movement. I have not heard of a party that is trying to repel thousands of good and serious young people who are trying to strengthen it and be strengthened by it."