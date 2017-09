07:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 PM will meet presidents of Argentina and Paraguay today Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is visiting South America, will meet today with Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes. As part of the visit to Argentina, Israel will receive more than 100,000 documents documenting the relations between the Argentine government and diplomats with members of the Nazi regime during and after World War II. ► ◄ Last Briefs