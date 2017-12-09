Report: Boycott law will be applied to Amnesty

Amnesty International, which called for an international campaign to boycott products from Judea and Samaria, will be the first body on which Israel's Boycott Law will be implemented, according to Yisrael Hayom.

It's the first time since its enactment in 2011, that Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon has decided to implement the law. The significance of this decision is that potential donors to Amnesty International Israel will not be able to receive a tax credit as is customary for donations to a recognized organization.