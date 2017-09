Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) spoke on Monday at the 17th annual International Conference of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) of the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya.

Erdan addressed three main topics in his speech: The fight against incitement with an emphasis on incitement on the Internet, shortening the response time to terror attacks, and demonstrating zero tolerance towards terrorist organizations and other inciting elements.