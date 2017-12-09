02:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 UN approves new sanctions on North Korea The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea, AFP reports. The new sanctions ban textile exports and restrict shipments of oil products and come in response to Pyongyang’s sixth and largest nuclear test. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs