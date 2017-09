23:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Netanyahu: We're determined to prevent Iran from establishing itself near our borders Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday evening at a reception held in his honor in Buenos Aires. "Iran's terror continues to send arms to all parts of the world. We are determined to prevent Iran from establishing itself near our borders,” Netanyahu said. ► ◄ Last Briefs