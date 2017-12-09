23:08 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Temperatures to reach seasonal average on Friday Clear to partly cloudy overnight with clear and possibly hazy skies on Tuesday. Sharav heat extremes will prevail in most regions with heavy to extreme heat stress. Muggy along the Mediterranean coast. It will remain unseasonbly hot on Wednesday with heavy heat stress and Sharav extremes in some places, despite a slight drop in temperatures. Clear to partly cloudy on Thursday with a drop in temperatures and substantial relief in heat stress. Friday will be partly cloudy with cooling to the seasonal average. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 36Celsius/96Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Eilat: 42C/107F;

Golan Heights: 39/102; Haifa: 33/91; Tel Aviv: 32/89;

Be'er Sheva': 37/98; Dead Sea: 41/105 ► ◄ Last Briefs