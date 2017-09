22:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 IDF hear gunfire in southern Gaza An Israel Defense Forces unit reported hearing gunfire during a routine patrol in southern Gaza. The IDF estimated that it's from the internal fighting in Egypt. No damage or injuries were reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs