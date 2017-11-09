Syria: We fired missiles at IDF planes over Lebanon

Syrian media have reported that an SA-5 missile battery of the Damascus government's army fired at Israel Air Force planes over Lebanese airspace.
The Israel Defense Forces did not respond to the reports.
