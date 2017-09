21:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Report: PM to get secret archives from Argentina According to media outlets in Argentina cited by Channel 10 Television, President Mauricio Macri will submit documents relating to the cooperation between the regime of Juan Peron and the Nazi regime who fled to the country after World War II to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during Netanyahu's visit to Buenos Aires. ► ◄ Last Briefs