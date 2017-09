20:09 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Report: El Arish death toll rises to 25 The death toll in an Islamic State terror attack on an Egyptian police convoy west of the northern Sinai Peninsula town of El Arish has risen to 25, according to Maariv. ► ◄ Last Briefs