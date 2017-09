Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan visited the Northern Corps' Or Hadagan exercise on Monday. The drill addresses various scenarios that Israel could face in a conflict on the Lebanese border.

Speaking to reservists taking part in the exercise, Rabbi Ben Dahan said "Your presence here and your commitment to serve in the reserves is not taken for granted." He also said, "By virtue of this exercise, no one doubts that the victory in the next campaign depends on the reserve system."