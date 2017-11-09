A man about the age of 60 has drowned to death at the Jerusalem Beach in Tel Aviv.
After prolonged resuscitation efforts, the Magen David Adom emergency service was forced to pronounce the vicim dead at the scene.
19:33
Reported
News BriefsElul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17
Drowning death at Tel Aviv's Jerusalem Beach
