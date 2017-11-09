19:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 350 eggs with forged stamps seized in Bnei Brak Police and inspectors of the Bnei Brak municipality have seized 350 eggs that were offered for sale in the city with forged stamps, without being inspected by the Ministry of Health. The municipal veterinarian confiscated the eggs. ► ◄ Last Briefs