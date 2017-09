19:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 State Department: No attempt to take back aid to Israel Read more The United States has denied a report that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seeking to retrieve $75 million in aid. "Administration committed to ensuring Israel receives all aid." ► ◄ Last Briefs