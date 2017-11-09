Jerusalem Talmud Torah yard destroyed

Workers from the Jerusalem municipality accompanied by policemen from the municipal police station demolished, Monday evening, the yard of the Torat Hayim Talmud Torah in the city's Givat Shaul neighborhood.

The demolition comes after the beginning of the school year, and in effect stops the school's activities. Torat Hayim, which was established about a decade ago, teaches about 130 children in grades 1 through 8. This is a unique Talmud Torah, hosting students from various sectors of the city - national religious, Bratslav Hasidim, Chabad Chassidim and other streams.