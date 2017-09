17:32 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 United States pauses to remember 9/11 attacks Read more 3,000 victims of 2001's 9/11 attacks which brought down the Twin Towers are remembered in New York and Washington, DC, ► ◄ Last Briefs