Lebanese director free after hearing filming in Israel

(AFP) - French-Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri walked free Monday and was given back his confiscated passports after a military court hearing over his filming of his 2013 movie "The Attack" in Israel. Doueiri's lawyer Najib Lyan told reporters, "My client was released. No charges have been filed against him," adding that the case would be "definitively closed", but a judicial source told AFP "It is possible that the issue will be referred to a military court, for the crime of entering an enemy country without prior authorization."

Lyan said that before filming Doueiri had requested permission "to film on the ground, to defend the Palestinian cause... without ever receiving a

response from the defence ministry". Doueiri said he had been released "because there was no criminal intent". The 54-year-old was briefly detained on Sunday night after arriving in Lebanon to premiere his new film "The Insult", which is due to premiere in Beirut on Tuesday.