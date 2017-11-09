No shortage of poultry for Tishrei holidays

Secretary Motti Elkabetz of the Poultry Growers Organization said on Monday that no shortage of fresh poultry for the holidays is expected ahead of the holidays taking place during the Jewish month of Tishrei, starting with next week's observance of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Elkabetz said that "we are making an effort to meet the full demand and there may be no shortage of poultry at all. If in some places there is a specific shortage, it is always possible to supplement the supply with frozen chicken, which is abundant."

Elkabetz noted, "The coops are full of chickens, more than demand." He added, "Our bottleneck is in slaughterhouses, which cannot handle more than a million birds a day with full-time work on two shifts, because of the strict veterinary and health requirements." Elkabetz concluded "We believe that with proper and coordinated work we will be able to meet the increased demand ahead of Rosh Hashana."