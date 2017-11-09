16:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Bennett: The nuclearization of Iran is THE threat Education Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday, "In my view, there is no doubt that Iran's nuclearization is the threat, and it must be understood that a nuclear Iran is not a cold war like the one between the United States and Russia. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs