15:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Cantor Elchanan Shwartz releases 'Hamol Al Ma'asecha' Read more Cantor Elchanan Shwartz is joined by members of his family to release a new song, just in time for the High Holy Days. ► ◄ Last Briefs