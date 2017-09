14:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Herzliya mayor apologizes for Tefillin flap The mayor of Herzliya apologizes to Chabad Jew who was fined Friday for offering to put teffilin on passersby. "It was a misunderstanding." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs