Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Shaked: Don't hire illegal immigrants - hire Palestinian Arabs Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked calls on restaurant owners to refrain from employing infiltrators, instead hire PA Arabs with work permits.