12:10 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Anti-Semitic vandals target family of NY assistant AG Read more 'Jew' spray-painted on front door of New York State Assistant AG's parent's home in the Bronx. 'Who would do such a thing?' ► ◄ Last Briefs