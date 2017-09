11:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Jerusalem Arabs convicted in killing of Alexander Levlovich Read more 3 Arab residents of Jerusalem convicted in killing of Alexander Levlovich on Rosh Hashana two years ago in stone-throwing attack. ► ◄ Last Briefs