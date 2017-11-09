Bannon: Comey firing may have been biggest mistake in modern political history

Former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon on Sunday said the firing of FBI director James Comey was perhaps the biggest mistake in modern political history.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that if James Comey had not been fired we would not have a special counsel . . . We would not have the Robert Mueller investigation. We would not have the Mueller investigation in the breadth that clearly Mr. Mueller is going,” Comey said an interview on “60 Minutes”.

Asked about media reports that he viewed the firing as the biggest mistake in political history, Bannon replied, “Maybe modern political history.”