The Home Front Command will conduct a test of sirens in Zikim and Carmia in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council on Monday morning.

As part of the test, the “Red Alert” siren will be heard in the communities at 9:05 a.m. and may also be heard in nearby communities, including: Yad Mordechai, Nativ Ha'asara, Mavki'im, Zikim Beach and the southern Ashkelon industrial zone. In case of a real emergency, another siren will be heard immediately after the first one.