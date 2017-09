North Korea warned on Sunday night it would inflict "the greatest pain and suffering" on the United States if Washington persists in pushing for harsher UN sanctions in response to Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test.

Following last week’s test of a hydrogen bomb, the U.S. submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an oil embargo on Pyongyang, an assets freeze on leader Kim Jong-Un, and also an end to textile exports and to payments made to North Korean guest workers.