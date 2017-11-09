French president Emmanuel Macron will travel to the island of Saint Martin on Tuesday following the passage of Hurricane Irma.
Irma killed 10 people in the French part of Saint Martin and in nearby island of Saint Barthelemy.
|
02:43
Reported
News BriefsElul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17
Macron to visit the island of Saint Martin
French president Emmanuel Macron will travel to the island of Saint Martin on Tuesday following the passage of Hurricane Irma.
Irma killed 10 people in the French part of Saint Martin and in nearby island of Saint Barthelemy.
Last Briefs