00:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 Elul 20, 5777 , 11/09/17 17-year-old stabbed in Ramle A 17-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight in Ramle on Sunday evening. He was evacuated in moderate condition to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs