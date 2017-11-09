15 listeria miscarriages since the start of the year

Since the beginning of 2017, there have been 15 cases of miscarriages due to the listeria bacteria at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva', two of which occurred in recent months, according to Maariv. The miscarriages occurred mainly among Bedouin women in the Negev.

Dr. Michael Gudevich, a physician in the southern district of the Ministry of Health, said that this was a significant increase compared to previous years, "We saw that there were more cases than usual." He noted, "Listeria is an environmental microbe and can be in anything. People can carry it and not be sick. They get sick when there is a weak immune system and this can cause a miscarriage.