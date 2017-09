22:09 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Majd Al-Krum murder victim named It has been disclosed that the woman shot to death at the entrance to her parents' home in the western Galilee Arab town of Majd Al-Krum was 34-year-old Hiba Mana'. ► ◄ Last Briefs