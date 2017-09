21:28 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Israeli film wins prize at Venice Film Festival Read more Controversial film "Foxtrot" wins the Silver Lion award at the prestigious festival. Culture Minister Miri Regev calls the film "anti-Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs