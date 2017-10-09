MK intervenes to cancel citation against Sabbath siren

A municipal inspector in Sderot wrote a citation accompanied by a 450-shekel fine on Friday night for a synagogue's operation of a siren which heralds the beginning of the Sabbath. According to the citation, "The noise was heard from a distance, with Sabbath songs playing in the background, and the noise caused a disturbance."

The synagogue's sexton turned to Member of Knesset Michael Malkieli (Shas), who spoke to Doron Tiktuk, a member of the Sderot municipality, who is in charge of Jewish tradition and chairman of the planning and construction committee in the city, , and asked to cancel the citation. In a joint effort with the office of the mayor of Sderot, the citation was canceled.