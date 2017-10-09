The state of Israel is the answer to anti-Semitism

Minister Gila Gamliel said on Sunday, "The state of Israel is the answer to every anti-Semitic statement and action - we are here, and we are to stay, Israel is a sovereign state, and its achievements, stability and strength in seventy years of existence are unparalleled in the history of the modern era."

Interviewed by Arutz Sheva after she participated in a march in Romania in memory of Elie Wiesel on the first anniversary of his death, Gamliel said, "There is an inverse relationship here. The more Israeli sovereignty becomes stronger, the less anti-Semitism will be, and the weaker our sovereignty, the stronger anti-Semitism will prevail."