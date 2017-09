21:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Elul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17 Orthodox group to US Supreme Court: Don't end religious freedom Read more Agudath Israel warns the court that the case of a baker who refused to bake for a gay wedding could lead to a greater loss of religious freedom. ► ◄ Last Briefs