Yair Netanyahu removes the post that caused a storm

Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister's son, has removed from his Facebook page the post he published on Friday, which included a controversial caricature that the left claimed to be anti-Semitic.

The cartoon depicts Jewish Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, alongside a "lizard man" and another figure. Next to them, along and image of the food chain, are former prime minister Ehud Barak, who is next to him, as well as two of the organizers of the permanent protest in Petach Tikva - Eldad Yaniv and Mani Naftali, who are pressing Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to speed up investigations of Yair's father.