MK Ben Dahan: Players have asked for no Shabbat soccer

Member of Knesset Eli Ben Dahan (Jewish Home) says that professional soccer players have asked him to stop the activities of the senior leagues on Shabbat "to change the evil decree." He cited a message received before the last Jewish Sabbath, in which a veteran player said, "It does not make sense that in the Jewish state we and so many fans be forced to desecrate Shabbat."

Speaking for himself, Ben Dahan said, "As a rabbi, a former soccer player in Hapoel Be'er Sheva's youth and especially as a Jew, I ask you, do not let anyone confuse you. You have to stop playing football on Saturday. For whatever reason you choose: Jewish, religious, social."