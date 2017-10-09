Migron residents protest at Ben Gurion Airport

More than one hundred residents of Migron, including the children of the community, are demonstrating tonight at the entrance to Ben-Gurion Airport, in order to remind Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on his way to Latin America of his promise to build a permanent settlement for them.

Calling it a test of Netanyahu's leadership, the residents, who have been living in caravan mobile homes for five years, explained that "It is time to pass the decision on permanent construction of the community by the Supreme Planning Council, which is due to convene soon...."