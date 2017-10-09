Hevron Muslim arrested by PA after hosting MK Glick

Palestinian Authority intelligence forces arrested Mohammed Jabar of Hebron on Sunday, a week after he hosted Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) on the Muslim Eid Al-Adha sacrifice holiday, according to nrg. It is not yet clear what Jabar will be accused of.

After Jabar's arrest, members of his extended family published a statement on Facebook stating that they were cutting themselves off from him because he had hosted a Knesset member who "is a staunch supporter of Jewish prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem." Responding to the report, Glick said he asked Israeli security forces to do everything in their power to release him, adding "An authority that arrests a person whose only crime is that a Jew comes to wish him a happy holiday in honor of Eid al-Adha, there is no greater proof than that its face is not for peace, but for a quarrel."