At the request of Chairman Aryeh Deri of the haredi-religious Shas party, three of the party's Members of Knesset met on Sunday with senior soccer players from Israel's Premier League, as well as players and coaches from the National league.

Following the meeting, the MKs renewed their call for a ban on soccer during the Jewish Sabbath. The footballers thanked them and welcomed the Shas party initiative on the matter.