Haguel: Find the criminals and bring them to justice

Acting Chairman Yaakov Haguel of the World Zionist Organization, who heads the WZO's fight against anti-Semitism, said Friday's attack on a Jewish family in the Saint Denis section of Paris "should not surprise us - but in the past year the French government has been working in legislation, enforcement and punishment against anti-Semitism and working to preserve the Jewish places in the country."

Interviewed by Arutz Sheva during a visit to China, Haguel said, "I call upon the French government to find the criminals and to bring them to justice."