Arabs hurled stones at the cars near the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Hizma, outside the northern-Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze'ev.
There were no casualties but the windshield of one of the vehicles was damaged.
16:39
News BriefsElul 19, 5777 , 10/09/17
Car damaged in Hizme rock attack
